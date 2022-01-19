Pattaya boosting 4,000 people weekly against Covid-19

Pattaya is administering about 4,000 coronavirus booster shots a week to combat the city’s omicron variant-fueled Covid-19 outbreak.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said Jan. 16 that “third shot” boosters began Dec. 29 at Pattaya Hospital and at a vaccination center at Royal Garden Plaza.







More than 8,500 people have been inoculated since, Sonthaya said. The Royal Garden site will remain open until March 31.

There are no walk-ins at Pattaya City Hospital with appointments required for 700 people a day to minimize crowding.



To keep the momentum going, Pattaya has requested more vaccine doses from Chonburi Province, the mayor said.































