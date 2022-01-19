Pattaya boosting 4,000 people weekly against Covid-19

By Pattaya Mail
0
554
Consciences citizens line up for a coronavirus booster shot at the Royal Garden Plaza vaccination center.

Pattaya is administering about 4,000 coronavirus booster shots a week to combat the city’s omicron variant-fueled Covid-19 outbreak.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said Jan. 16 that “third shot” boosters began Dec. 29 at Pattaya Hospital and at a vaccination center at Royal Garden Plaza.



More than 8,500 people have been inoculated since, Sonthaya said. The Royal Garden site will remain open until March 31.

There are no walk-ins at Pattaya City Hospital with appointments required for 700 people a day to minimize crowding.


To keep the momentum going, Pattaya has requested more vaccine doses from Chonburi Province, the mayor said.

More than 8,500 people have been inoculated since Dec. 29.


Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said Pattaya is administering about 4,000 coronavirus booster shots a week.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR