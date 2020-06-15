Pattaya Beach Road dustbins moving across the street

Pattaya officials have decided to move waste bins along Pattaya Beach Road from the beach side, across the road to the business side.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai met at city hall with Environment Office Director Sutee Tubnonghee and representatives from convenience stores June 11, and together they decided moving the waste bins across the street would enhance the beauty of the beach.









Currently there are 64 waste containers at 32 spots along Beach Road. Blue containers are for general garbage and yellow containers for recyclable waste.

New stainless steel garbage cans will be installed in three spots outside of convenience stores. Managers of those unnamed convenience. (PCPR)






