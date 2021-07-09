Pattaya beach prostitute robs unsuspecting German tourist

A tourist waylaid and robbed by a beach prostitute is something that we haven’t heard of in almost two years.

With most of the city shut and in darkness, it’s still a wonder that crimes of passion against tourists are still prevalent in our city.

But as they say, there are opportunities in times of crisis and there is no rest for the wicked.







On the night of July 7 at around 11.30 p.m., police were summoned to rescue a distraught man who had been assaulted in Soi 13/1 on Pattaya Beach Road.

Police arrived at the scene to find Mr. Thomas, a 68-year-old German tourist in a state of shock and distress.

Thomas told police that he was taking a leisurely stroll along the mostly dark and deserted soi when he was accosted by a provocatively dressed girl who made sexual advances on him.

Thomas said, “The girl came close to me and threw her arms around me, stroking my body while offering me her sexual services. I can remember clearly that the woman was wearing an orange breast-clinging strapless top and a very short blue skirt.

“I refused her sexual advances and broke away from her intense embrace and hurried away towards my motorbike. As I reached my bike I noticed that my wallet containing 15,000 baht was missing. I realized immediately that the streetwalking con-woman had robbed me.”





The police team led by Pol. Capt. Amornthep Petchtim escorted Thomas to the Pattaya police station July 7 to file an official report of the incident. In the meantime, recordings of all CCTV cameras in the area are being scrutinized looking for clues and the identity of the seductive criminal.



















