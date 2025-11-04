Pattaya Beach chaos ends after foreign man armed with knife and scissors arrested

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials and local police acted quickly after a foreign man was reported causing a public disturbance near a beachside umbrella and sunbed area on Pattaya Beach.

Authorities arrived at the scene and found the man acting aggressively, creating discomfort and concern for nearby residents and tourists. Upon inspecting his belongings, officers discovered a knife and a pair of scissors.







The man was immediately taken into custody and transported to Pattaya Police Station, where he will face legal action under Thai law. Authorities emphasized that such incidents are taken seriously to ensure the safety and comfort of the public in Pattaya, particularly in popular tourist areas.

Pattaya city officials reminded residents and visitors that anyone witnessing suspicious or dangerous behavior can report it directly to the city hotline at 1337, available 24 hours.



































