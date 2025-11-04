2-year-old boy trapped in car rescued safely by Pattaya rescue team

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 2-year-old boy was safely rescued after becoming trapped inside a car in Nong Plalai, East Pattaya. The Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center received an urgent call at 6:20 PM on November 2, and dispatched volunteers immediately.

The incident occurred in Soi Krek, Moo 4, where a gold Mazda sedan was parked with its engine off. Inside, little J.O., aged 2, was crying in panic. Rescue personnel used specialized tools to open the car door, successfully freeing him after about 20 minutes.







According to the boy’s father, Worathep Wongbut, 48, he had briefly left his son in the car while buying soymilk. During this time, the child accidentally activated the car’s automatic locking system, trapping himself inside. Worathep immediately called for help when his son could not open the door.

Rescue officials urged parents never to leave children unattended in vehicles, warning that even a brief period can pose life-threatening risks due to heat, lack of air, or other hazards.



































