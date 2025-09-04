City relocates homeless from Pattaya beaches, exposing deeper social issues

PATTAYA, Thailand – City officials and social welfare authorities recently conducted an operation along Dusit Curve North Pattaya to Walking Street, encountering nine homeless individuals, including four men and five women. One woman was taken to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital for treatment, while the remaining eight were processed under the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security’s procedures.



Residents and visitors expressed mixed reactions. Some welcomed the initiative, saying it made public areas safer and easier to navigate, while others highlighted the ongoing humanitarian challenges for vulnerable populations. Comments included observations of people sleeping near Big Buddha and Bali Hai Pier and concerns about families occupying sidewalks near Thappraya Road.



Critics argue that Pattaya’s approach addresses only the immediate visibility of homelessness without tackling underlying issues such as poverty, mental health, and lack of affordable housing. While authorities aim to maintain order in tourist-heavy zones, observers question whether these measures provide meaningful support or simply move the problem elsewhere.



































