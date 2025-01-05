Pattaya bans unauthorized vehicles from driving on the beach area

PATTAYA, Thailand – The city of Pattaya has implemented a ban on all vehicles driving on the beach area without prior authorization. This new regulation aims to preserve the beauty and safety of Pattaya’s beaches, ensuring a cleaner environment for both locals and tourists.

The local authorities have emphasized that only vehicles with special permission will be allowed to access the beach, and those found violating the rule may face fines or penalties. This measure is part of ongoing efforts to improve the management and safety of Pattaya’s popular tourist destinations while maintaining the city’s appeal as a top global tourism spot.

































