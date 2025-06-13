Pattaya bank staff alert police to arrest woman using fake account to withdraw 900,000 baht for call center scam

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police arrested a 20-year-old woman named Thanaporn for her involvement in a call center scam that defrauded a victim of 50,000 baht and involved the suspicious withdrawal of 900,000 baht in cash from a Pattaya bank branch.

The arrest came after vigilant bank staff at a Pattaya branch noticed suspicious behavior when a large cash withdrawal was made. Officers from the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) were notified and launched an investigation. They discovered that the account used for the withdrawal was a “mule” account linked to a call center gang that had hacked the Facebook account of the victim’s relative.







The scammers impersonated the victim’s niece on Facebook and asked to borrow 50,000 baht, supposedly to buy a phone. Believing the request was genuine, the victim transferred the money. However, when the victim later contacted the niece, they learned the request was fraudulent and reported the incident to the police.

Investigators obtained a warrant and arrested Thanaporn at her home in Nongprue Sub-district, Banglamung District. During questioning, she admitted to selling two bank accounts to friends for 1,000 baht each, which were later used for illegal withdrawals. She confessed that a group of three to four people arranged for her to withdraw 900,000 baht from the bank and hand the cash over to them. Thanaporn received 7,500 baht as payment for her role.

The police have taken her into custody at Samet Police Station and continue to investigate to apprehend the remaining members of the gang.

































