Austrian man collapses at Bangkok airport as a pack of meth pills bursts inside him — police warn tourists against trafficking

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a dramatic midnight incident, a 43-year-old Austrian man identified as Mr. Gantner Wolfgang was rushed from Don Mueang Airport to a hospital in Suan Luang District after suffering seizures. Medical staffs were stunned to discover 255 methamphetamine pills emerging from his intestines, apparently due to a ruptured drug packet he had allegedly swallowed to smuggle the narcotics.

Doctors initially responded to a medical emergency involving an unconscious foreigner exhibiting seizures. Upon further examination, they noticed pink fluid leaking from his rectum and conducted a CT scan. The scan revealed several round-shaped objects lodged in his intestines. One of the suspicious items had already exited the body and bore the markings of methamphetamine tablets.







Police were alerted immediately. Upon inspection, officers confirmed the objects were methamphetamine (Type 1 narcotic), red round-flat pills stamped with the letters “WY.” A total of 255 pills were recovered from the patient’s digestive tract.

The suspect, who remains unconscious, is awaiting surgery while police secure the narcotics evidence. Authorities believe the man attempted to smuggle the drugs by swallowing them in plastic packets, but one of the containers may have burst in transit, causing his medical emergency. The seized drugs were handed over to investigators at Hua Mak Police Station for legal proceedings.



In light of the incident, Bangkok Metropolitan Police have issued a stern warning to both tourists and long-term visitors in Pattaya and other parts of Thailand to avoid any involvement with illegal drugs. Authorities emphasized that not only do such actions carry severe legal penalties under Thai law, but they also pose extreme health risks, as demonstrated by this case. Tourists are reminded that drug offenses in Thailand can result in lengthy prison sentences, heavy fines, or worse — life-threatening consequences from trafficking attempts gone wrong.

































