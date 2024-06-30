Pattaya, Bangkok experience light rain this weekend

The Meteorological Department reveals that thunderstorms will continue in Thailand, warning the upper northeastern region to be wary of heavy rain, while this morning Bangkok experiences light rain in several areas.

The Meteorological Department reported that the southwest monsoon is covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, coupled with a low-pressure area covering the upper part of Vietnam. This condition causes thunderstorms to occur in Thailand, with heavy rain in some areas in the upper northeastern region. People in the affected areas are advised to beware of heavy rain and accumulated rain, and to exercise extra caution when traveling through areas with thunderstorms.







The Bangkok Flood Prevention Center reported light to moderate rain in Bangkok, in the areas of Suan Luang, Bang Kapi, Saphan Sung, Bueng Kum, Wang Thonglang, and Lat Phrao districts.

Moderate winds and waves are expected in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. The upper Andaman Sea will have waves 1-2 meters high, with waves over 2 meters in thunderstorm areas. The lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will have waves about 1 meter high, with waves over 1 meter in thunderstorm areas. Mariners in these areas are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.











































