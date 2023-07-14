Pattaya, Bangkok and all regions of Thailand warned of heavy rain July 16-20

More rains are likely across the country while isolated heavy to very heavy rains are possible across the country from July 16 to 20, according to the meteorological department.

People should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows especially along waterways and lowlands and take more caution in thundershowers in the North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East (Pattaya) and the South regions.







From 16 to 20 July, the strong monsoon trough will move down to the North, the Northeast and the upper Central. Meanwhile, the strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, the South of Thailand and the Gulf.

The strong wind forces the waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand 2-4 meters high and thundershowers more than 4 meters. In the lower Gulf, waves are 2-3 meters high and thundershowers more than 3 meters high. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers. In the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, ships keep ashore.







In addition, the tropical depression over the upper South China is forecast to develop into a tropical storm and move pass through Hainan before making landfall over upper Vietnam on 18 and 19 July. (TNA)

















