Pattaya baht-bus drives off as foreign tourist with crutches steps out and falls down

PATTAYA, Thailand – A shocking incident in Pattaya has sparked widespread criticism on social media on January 24 after a songthaew (baht-bus) driver drove off without ensuring that a disabled passenger had safely exited the vehicle, causing the person to fall onto the street.

The incident occurred in Soi Buakhao, South Pattaya, where a foreign tourist, believed to be elderly and disabled with both legs impaired, was trying to exit the songthaew using crutches. As the passenger struggled to get off, the driver started moving, causing the elderly man to fall helplessly onto the road.







A Facebook user, “Sanguthai Charoenpol,” shared a 55-second video of the incident, calling for better care and attention from drivers when handling passengers, especially those with disabilities. The post urged drivers to make sure that passengers are safely off the vehicle before moving.

Fortunately, nearby security guards, suspected to be working at a nearby entertainment venue, rushed to help the elderly man, assisting him to his feet and guiding him to a safe area.

The incident quickly gained traction on social media, sparking heated debates about the responsibility of public transport drivers, with many condemning the lack of consideration for passengers’ safety. Critics pointed out that such incidents could harm the image of tourism in Pattaya, especially in areas frequented by international visitors.

































