Pattaya back to hot days, cool and windy nights; Rough seas and heavy rainfall in the South

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts that a relatively strong cold air mass from China will cover northern Thailand, the northeastern region, and the South China Sea today. This will cause temperatures in the northeastern region to drop by 3-5°C, accompanied by strong winds. In the northern and eastern regions, temperatures will decrease by 1-3°C.







The South will experience increased rainfall, with heavy showers expected in some areas. The northeast monsoon will strengthen, making conditions more hazardous in the south with higher waves and storms. In the Gulf of Thailand, waves could reach 2 meters in height, especially in areas with thunderstorms, and more than 2 meters in certain regions.

The Meteorological Department urges the public to take precautions for health and safety due to the colder temperatures, dry weather, and the possibility of fires due to strong winds. Furthermore, the public in the south, especially along the eastern coast, should be cautious of the rough seas and heavy rainfall. Mariners are advised to navigate with care and avoid areas with thunderstorms.



Northern Thailand: Cold with morning fog, temperatures will drop by 1-3°C. Lowest temperatures: 11-18°C, highest temperatures: 31-36°C. At higher altitudes, temperatures could fall to 5-15°C, with frost in some areas.

Northeastern Thailand: Cold with strong winds, temperatures will drop by 3-5°C. Lowest temperatures: 10-15°C, highest temperatures: 33-36°C.

Central Thailand: Cool with morning fog. Lowest temperatures: 19-21°C, highest temperatures: 34-36°C.

Eastern Thailand: Cool with strong winds, temperatures will drop by 1-3°C. Lowest temperatures: 16-22°C, highest temperatures: 31-36°C.







Southern Thailand (Eastern Coast): Cool with morning fog in the upper region, and rain in the lower regions with heavy showers in places. The temperature will range from 20-24°C to 30-34°C.

Southern Thailand (Western Coast): Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain, mainly in Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Lowest temperatures: 23-25°C, highest temperatures: 32-35°C.

Bangkok and Vicinity: Cool with morning fog. Lowest temperatures: 21-24°C, highest temperatures: 33-35°C.

Residents are advised to monitor weather updates closely and take necessary precautions. (TNA)

































