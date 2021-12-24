Pattaya-area family aided after setting fire to their house

Nongprue officials brought supplies to a local family that nearly burned down their house by setting dried grass alight.

Deputy Mayor Chaiyod Kongyu delivered dried food and necessities to the unidentified fire victims Dec. 23.







About 90 percent of the family’s land, including the inside of the house, was damaged by a fire the homeowner started by illegally burning dried grass.

The flames quickly spread out of control. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to extinguish the Dec. 23 blaze.



Chaiyod warned residents not to burn grass or fields as the area is too dry and too populated and, as such, doing so is illegal.

































