Pattaya and Eastern Region bracing for strong winds, heavy rains over the weekend

Weather Forecast for Pattaya and Eastern Region

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in NakhonNayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C.Maximum temperature 29-32 °C. Southwesterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meters and about 2 meters in thundershowers.







Rain Forecast

During 25 – 26, scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains.

During 27 –31 Aug, scattered thundershowers.

Wave Height

During 25 – 26, Southwesterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meters and about 2 meters in thundershowers.

During 27 – 31 Aug, Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meters in thundershowers. Minimum temperature 23-28 °C.Maximum temperature 29-35 °C.















































