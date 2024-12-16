Pattaya advances Smart City initiative with 5G Technology for EEC Area

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet chaired a meeting on December 13 to discuss the management strategy for the 5G Pattaya Smart City project, aiming to enhance urban governance and improve the quality of life in the EEC area.

Pattaya City has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Telecommunications Public Company Limited (NT) to collaborate on the 5G Smart City development. This cutting-edge technology will integrate smart poles across the city, connecting various municipal systems with secure and reliable data exchange. The system will enable data collection, such as surveillance footage, weather reports, heat detection, and vehicle license plate recognition, analyzed using Artificial Intelligence (AI).







The collected data will be processed at the Local Data Center, ensuring efficient, rapid, and secure access for public services. This initiative is expected to improve the management of public services and promote Pattaya as a more livable and connected city. The meeting concluded with a directive for further coordination with relevant agencies to ensure smooth implementation and post-contract compliance for maximum benefits to the public.

































