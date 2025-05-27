Pattaya acts on city hotline complaint, clears sidewalk blocked by homeless man at a shop without conflict

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers responded promptly to a complaint received through the city’s 1337 hotline, reporting a homeless man obstructing the sidewalk in front of a local shop in Naklua. When authorities arrived, they found the man resting on the pavement with his belongings and a bicycle, which had also partially blocked pedestrian access.

Officers approached him calmly and explained the situation. The man cooperated and moved on without incident, pushing his bicycle along with him. Officials later confirmed that the area was cleared peacefully and without the need for any force.

The incident stirred discussion online, with mixed reactions from the public. One user commented, “Being homeless isn’t wrong — it’s wrong when it makes others uncomfortable. Thank you, Pattaya officials.”







Another described the impact on nearby businesses, writing, “There was a sour smell like damp laundry wafting into the front of the ice cream shop that day.”

Others praised the calm approach of the officers, with one person adding, “Lucky he was calmly pushing his cart away. The officers handled it perfectly.”

The City Hall reiterated that public walkways must remain accessible and safe, urging residents to continue reporting such issues through the 1337 hotline.

































