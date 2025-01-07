Pattaya acknowledges Jomtien Beach’s stunning view but reminds visitors of camping regulations

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City authorities are reminding visitors that camping and starting bonfires on Jomtien Beach without proper authorization is prohibited. While the beach is known for its stunning views, especially at sunset, the public is urged to respect local regulations to maintain safety and cleanliness.

Recent observations have revealed significant changes to Jomtien Beach over the years. A decade ago, the area was much quieter, with fewer vendors and clearer waters. Visitors could enjoy peaceful moments by the beach, watching the sunset from a simple deck chair. Today, however, the beach has become more bustling, with vendors from various nationalities, including Thai, Cambodian, and Burmese, selling goods along the shore.



“Members of the public have been asking whether it’s possible to get permission to camp. Will there be designated areas for tourists to set up tents? Should you issue fines or just warnings? I once camped at Dong Tan Beach, and I made sure to clean up in the morning, nearly 10 years ago.”

Despite the increased vibrancy, local authorities emphasize the importance of upholding beach regulations. The public is encouraged to respect these rules to preserve the beach’s beauty and ensure it remains a safe, enjoyable space for all.







































