Parking on west side of Pattaya Beach Road illegal again

Pattaya police were out on Beach Road March 1 to enforce the city’s revived ban on oceanside parking.

Both traffic officers and Banglamung District administrators walked the beach, looking for vehicles on the west side of Beach Road where parking has been allowed for more than a year, but was outlawed again Wednesday.







Officers mostly gave out warnings, but also wrote some tickets.

City officials a month ago stated that the pandemic-era relaxation of the ban on parking on the west side of Beach Road was leading to too much traffic and congestion. On Feb. 15, city hall pulled the trigger on the idea. Parking was banned starting as of March 1.







Parking was allowed since late 2020 to placate moaning beach vendors, shrinking what was once a three- or four-lane road to two lanes with cars parked on both sides. The road is getting even narrower as contractors build new parking spaces at the northern end of the vital artery.

Tour buses must use only Soi 3 or Soi 5, as those are the only Beach Road sidestreets wide enough to allow two-way traffic with coaches.



























