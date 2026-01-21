Out every night buying lady drinks as tourists recall things were different then in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A lively debate has emerged among Pattaya visitors over the city’s long-standing lady drink culture, with tourists sharing sharply divided views on expectations, pricing, and how nightlife norms have evolved over the past two decades.

Long-time visitors say the Pattaya they first encountered years ago feels markedly different today. Some recall spending weeks in the city, going out nightly at a time when lady drinks were cheaper and attention felt more personal. Rising prices, a weaker exchange rate, and busier venues have led many to reassess whether the experience still offers value.







Others argue the issue is not cost, but misunderstood expectations. Several readers stress that buying a lady drink was never meant to imply ownership or entitlement, only conversation and company. From this perspective, frustration arises when visitors arrive with outdated assumptions that no longer reflect how bars operate today.

At the same time, some tourists voice dissatisfaction with changing etiquette, saying the traditional understanding was that a staff member would remain at the table while drinks were being purchased. When that does not happen, disappointment follows, reinforcing perceptions that the system has changed.

The debate has also extended to media coverage, with critics accusing local reporting of overstating negativity around Pattaya’s bar scene, while others say the commentary reflects genuine economic and cultural shifts affecting both customers and staff.



What the discussion reveals is a nightlife scene in transition. Pattaya’s bar culture, once governed by informal rules widely understood by regulars, is now shaped by rising costs, diverse visitors, and evolving expectations on both sides.

As one commenter summed it up simply: buying a drink is a social gesture, not a transaction of ownership — and clarity remains key in a changing nightlife landscape.



































