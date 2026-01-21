Pattaya pushes sustainable tourism, new markets, and global events to reinforce world-class destination status

PATTAYA, Thailand – Damrongkiat Pinijkarn, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, outlined the city’s strategic direction for tourism development, reaffirming Pattaya’s position as a world-class tourism destination welcoming visitors from around the globe.

He noted that Pattaya recently received international recognition with the 2025 Green Destinations Top 100 Stories Award, where the activity “Walk and Eat in Naklua” was selected as one of the world’s top 100 outstanding sustainable tourism projects. The recognition followed enhancements to the event format, making it more engaging and community-focused.







Pattaya has also shifted its tourism strategy from weekend-only activities to year-round travel promotion. This includes revitalizing cultural lanes such as Trok Thai Sin and Trok Rong Ya through area beautification, mural painting, and the creation of new landmarks. These efforts aim to distribute tourism income into local communities, particularly in the Naklua area, creating sustainable grassroots economic benefits.

In addition, Pattaya is collaborating with multiple agencies to develop the Nok Yang Canal area into an eco-tourism destination, a project currently in progress.



Economic Pressures and Changing Travel Patterns

Damrongkiat acknowledged that global and domestic economic conditions remain a key challenge for tourism. A stronger Thai baht has increased the cost of accommodation, goods, and services, leading to reduced spending by tourists from major markets such as China, South Korea, India, and Europe.

According to data from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the number of South Korean tourists has declined by 28 percent, influenced by multiple factors including regional tensions near the Thai–Cambodian border, travel advisories issued by some countries, and safety concerns following high-profile scam cases involving Chinese celebrities. These issues have affected Thailand’s overall tourism image.





Strengthening Safety and Confidence

To address safety concerns, Pattaya has stepped up confidence-building measures by expanding its real-time CCTV network to more than 200 locations across the city. The initiative aims to enhance public safety and reassure visitors that Pattaya remains a secure and welcoming destination.

At the same time, Pattaya continues to host major festivals and events year-round to stimulate the local economy, including the Pattaya Music Festival, Pattaya International Fireworks Festival, Pattaya Jazz Festival, and Pattaya Countdown.

Last year’s Pattaya Countdown set new records for domestic tourism, despite a decline in foreign visitors. Notably, the Koh Larn Countdown attracted over 20,000 visitors, primarily from Myanmar, resulting in fully booked accommodations and restaurants. This success highlighted the potential of new and emerging tourism markets.



Expanding New Markets and Rebranding Pattaya

With international arrivals slowing, Pattaya is actively seeking alternative tourism markets. In early January, the city welcomed the Lebanese Ambassador and a charter flight delegation from Beirut, signaling opportunities to expand European and Middle Eastern markets. Russian tourists also continue to show steady interest in Pattaya.

In terms of branding, Pattaya is repositioning itself beyond its traditional nightlife image, promoting the city as a destination for families, health and wellness, and MICE tourism. New investors are developing modern attractions tailored to these segments, creating fresh “magnets” to attract visitors of all ages.







Sport Tourism and Global-Scale Events

Pattaya is also advancing toward becoming a Sport Tourism hub, using national and international sporting events to drive travel, accommodation, and extended stays that benefit the broader economy.

Looking ahead, Pattaya will host the world-renowned EDM festival Tomorrowland from December 11–13, 2026, at Wisdom Valley in Banglamung District. The event marks a historic milestone, as it is the first time such a global-scale festival has been held in Thailand. Following the announcement, hotels and accommodations across Pattaya have already been nearly fully booked, underscoring the city’s strong appeal as a global destination.

Damrongkiat said these developments reflect Pattaya’s readiness to adapt, innovate, and compete on the world stage while ensuring sustainable growth for local communities.



































