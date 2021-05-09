Open-air Pattaya restaurants want dine-in exemption

By Pattaya Mail
Small Town, located between sois Chalermprakiat 3 and 10 near Nong Or Temple, asks the government to reverse the decision to suspend dine-in service, saying the economic damage outweighs any risk of spreading Covid-19.

Small Town executive Warunpatprapada Jansawang said vendors rent spaces in the open-air market known for dine-in, not takeaway.

Paitoon Boonsir, owner of Vintage Somtam, said open-air restaurants should be exempted from the dine-in ban imposed on “deep red” or maximum coronavirus control zones.

He said Small Town’s customers don’t consider the market a place to take food to go, and setting up delivery services is expensive and time-consuming.

He also said delivery is unfeasible, as vendors must purchase stock with no guarantee anyone will order. Dine-in customers are much more predictable, Paitoon said.

