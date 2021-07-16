Old Pattaya codgers pine for ‘good ol’ days’

Thais are the only ones wanting to see Pattaya return to the “good ol’ days.” Old expats still in the city want to see things get back to the way things were before the coronavirus.

Richard, a 75-year-old American living on Soi Khopai for 13 years, was sitting with Scotsman Jean Ducker outside the apartment house Ducker runs with his wife July 15, pining over the “before times.”

They said they want the go-go bars and pubs open again and Pattaya to be lively like it once was.







Chinaphan, owner of Kur Chokechai restaurant on Soi Khopai, knows both the farangs and thinks highly of them, as they often bring gifts to neighbors. They drink nightly and like to sing karaoke.

Richard said Thailand needs to vaccinate everyone against Covid-19 for the good times to roll again, but complained that foreigners are not being given the same access to vaccines as Thais. He compared that to his native U.S. where all people, native born or immigrant, citizen or illegal, were given vaccines equally at no charge.





















