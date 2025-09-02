Officials aid homeless man with mental illness in North Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials are showing that maintaining order goes hand in hand with caring for residents in need. On September 1, Deputy Mayor Wutthisak Rermkitjakarn assigned social welfare officers and Pattaya’s municipal enforcement team to check on the homeless around North Pattaya’s main traffic intersection.

During the visit, officials found a homeless person with a mental illness. He was provided immediate assistance and taken to Pattaya Bhattamakhun Hospital for proper treatment. The city emphasized that its focus extends beyond cleanliness and order; officials are committed to safeguarding the quality of life for everyone in Pattaya.







Public response has been mixed but observant. Some locals noted seeing the same individual return to the intersection after leaving the hospital, often wearing the same helmet and with his bicycle, sparking speculation that he might be pretending to be an officer or simply trying to stay safe in a busy area. Others praised the city’s prompt action, highlighting that the team responded quickly and efficiently.

Residents are encouraged to continue caring for the community and supporting city efforts to make Pattaya safe and welcoming for all. The incident underscores the ongoing challenge of addressing homelessness and mental health issues in bustling tourist areas while balancing public order and compassion. Citizens can report concerns or request assistance through Pattaya’s city hotline at 1337.



































