Not all of Pattaya taking advantage of vaccine booster shots

Not everyone eligible for coronavirus-vaccine booster shots plans to get one.

While many people who previously received two doses of the vaccine produced by China’s Sinovac Biotech jumped at the chance to get a third jab of AstraZeneca Plc.’s well-respected vaccine, others are not so sure.







Some people fear side effects they’ve heard about – much of it rumors or misinformation – while others had already paid for the Moderna Inc. mRNA vaccine and are content to wait for that.



Anaruk Pramoonreung falls into the first group. He said a booster is a must because it’s uncertain when the Moderna doses will arrive.

The company’s Thailand importer last week said the first 1.6 million of the five million doses would be delayed by a month, with the balance to arrive “sometime” in 2022.

Anaruk is concerned that his Sinovac-induced immunity will weaken quickly and he could become infected with the coronavirus.

Chutikorn Prathumdamrong paid for two doses of Moderna and said she plans to wait, even though there is no data on whether taking two mRNA doses after two doses of Sinovac’s viral-vector vaccine is even safe.







She reasons she already paid for Moderna and she’s concerned about side effects from AstraZeneca, although the drug has been used worldwide with no issues significant enough to permanently halt its use.



























