Pattaya explains ‘Pave First, Cut Later’ roadworks as South Pattaya resurfacing continues

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has issued an update on its ongoing second-layer asphalt resurfacing works, with construction now progressing along Batman Alley in South Pattaya, connecting through to Soi Bongkot. The update, released on January 24, comes amid growing public attention as freshly paved roads are later seen being cut open around drainage covers.

City officials clarified that the drainage covers are not being permanently sealed. The process involves completing the asphalt surfacing first, followed by cutting and adjusting the manhole covers afterward. While this approach often leads to public confusion, engineers say it is a standard technique used to achieve the highest road quality and long-term durability.







According to the explanation, raising or adjusting drainage covers before asphalt paving would prevent paving machines from operating smoothly, resulting in uneven road surfaces. By paving first and then cutting and leveling the covers, workers can ensure the manholes sit perfectly flush with the road surface, sometimes to millimeter-level precision. This reduces jolts and vibrations when vehicles pass over them, helping to prevent damage to both vehicles and the road structure itself.

Officials also noted that continuous paving allows the asphalt to bond into a single, uniform surface, minimizing weak joints that can crack or deteriorate over time. Leaving drainage covers exposed while waiting for resurfacing could also pose safety risks to motorists, increasing the likelihood of accidents.

Despite the clarification, the update sparked a wide range of public reactions, with many residents using the opportunity to raise broader concerns about infrastructure across the city. Some commenters said they felt embarrassed in front of tourists, claiming roadworks in Pattaya never seem to end. Others urged the city to inspect areas such as Wongamat Road, Second Road near Walking Street, and Naklua Soi 12, which they say remain in poor condition.

Several residents argued that full resurfacing is not always necessary, calling instead for basic pothole repairs along heavily worn routes. Others suggested that placing power lines underground across Pattaya would greatly improve the city’s appearance. Complaints were also raised about congestion caused by vehicles parked along roads during construction, with some saying work is delayed because cars are not moved.





At the same time, positive feedback was also evident. Many residents praised the finished sois, describing the new surfaces as exceptionally smooth and easy to drive on. Some expressed appreciation for the city’s efforts and encouraged officials to continue resurfacing remaining problem areas, including Soi Phettrakul connecting to Third Road.

As Pattaya continues work across multiple neighborhoods, officials say the resurfacing program is intended to improve road safety, driving comfort, and long-term infrastructure quality throughout the city.



































