Police fined a Norwegian man 5,000 baht for having sex on a Pattaya street.

Following circulation of a video showing the carnal encounter on Third Road, police used CCTVs to track the blond foreigner depicted to the Glow Hotel nearby.

Kurt AS admitted he was the man in the video and paid a 5,000-baht fine. He said he didn’t know the woman he got down and dirty with and didn’t know where she went because he was drunk during the 4:30 a.m. tryst.

Police are still searching for her.