New Year’s marine-safety center opens at Pattaya Bali Hai Pier

By Pattaya Mail
0
475
Puripat Teerakulpisut, DDG of the Marine Department bids Bon Voyage to tourists on their way to Koh Larn.

Local and regional agencies opened their annual joint marine-safety center for the new year period.

Puripat Teerakulpisut, deputy director-general of the Marine Department, officially opened the Water Facilitation and Joint Safety Center at Bali Hai Pier Dec. 29.



Besides the Marine Department, the center includes staff from Pattaya City Hall, Banglamung District, Pattaya local, tourist and highway police, the Chonburi Tourism and Sports Department, Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation and Asawari Network.

The mission of the center is for agencies to integrate efforts to enforce marine safety laws and respond to any accidents.
The center remains open through Jan. 4.


Marine and Police boats will be deployed throughout the new year holiday period to ensure the safety of tourists.


Every passenger must wear a life jacket on the boat trip to and from the islands of the Pattaya coast.





RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here