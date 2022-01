A Norwegian man died after falling from the fifth-floor of his Jomtien Beach condominium.

The body of Roy Edgar Sweby, 63, was found on the second-floor awning at Thip Condo on Jomtien Soi 7 Jan. 11.

Security guard Kwanchai Chalee, 45, said he heard the impact of the body. A ninth-floor resident alerted him to the location of Sweby’s body.

There was no sign of a struggle in Sweby’s apartment.