Northern Thailand battles flash floods while Pattaya basks in the sun

PATTAYA, Thailand – While Northern provinces continue to struggle with the lingering effects of Tropical Depression Nong Fa, including flash floods, mudslides, and swollen rivers, Pattaya remains blissfully unaffected.

Tourists on Beach Road and Walking Street have been seen navigating the city under the blazing sun, umbrellas in hand not for rain but to shield themselves from the intense heat. Despite weather warnings in the north, Pattaya’s streets, malls, and beaches remain dry and bustling, offering the usual mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment.







The contrast is striking: in the north, rivers overflow and authorities issue urgent alerts for residents in Lampang, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, and surrounding provinces. Meanwhile, in Pattaya, life goes on as usual for long-term visitors and tourists, enjoying outdoor cafes, seaside walks, and the city’s vibrant street life under clear skies.

Local vendors and tour operators in Pattaya have noted that the continued good weather is a welcome relief, helping sustain activity during a season when regional rainfall might otherwise dampen tourist turnout.



































