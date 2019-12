Nongprue opened an outdoor playground for children at HM King Bhumibol the Great Public Park.

Mayor Mai Chaiyanit joined students from Nongprue Kindergarten for the Dec. 26 opening.

The park contains swings, slides, a climbing wall and the usual playground fun and enough space for older people to work out or just relax. The playground area is paved with rubber mats to keep the area mud-free.

The park and playground are free to the public.