Jomtien 2nd Road construction to finish in April

The construction currently being undertaken on Jomtien 2nd Road, which started June 6, is scheduled to finish on April 1, 2020.

Pattaya City hired Chokdee Engineer Products Co., Ltd. and Thai Tong Lee Co., Ltd. to reinforce the concrete surface and install rainwater drain pipes, as well as upgrade traffic signs and street lights to TISI standards.

Pattaya’s deputy city manager, Sutham Khetpetch, took a team of officials out to the construction site Oct. 21 to check on the progress. They found it to be about 15% complete.

Sutham said the contractors have been instructed to continue work 24 hours a day, Monday through Thursday, but must shut down for the weekend starting at 5pm on Fridays. At that time, they must open the road to traffic and ensure machinery and materials are out of the way in a safe place to avoid accidents.