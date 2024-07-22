Nightlife paused as Pattaya observes Asalha Bucha Day and Buddhist Lent

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya was abuzz with activity as Thai and foreign Buddhist devotees flocked to temples to observe Asalha Bucha Day on July 20 and Buddhist Lent on July 21, two significant annual Buddhist religious holidays.

At Wat Chai Mongkol Temple, located in the heart of South Pattaya’s business district, Buddhists and people of other faiths gathered to participate in candlelight processions and merit-making practices. The temple served as a spiritual haven, providing a peaceful retreat amidst the bustling city.









In contrast, Pattaya’s famous Walking Street, known for its vibrant nightlife and alcohol sales, observed the holidays by closing its entertainment venues in compliance with regulations. Despite these closures, tourists, both Thai and international, continued to stroll through the area, enjoying the subdued atmosphere. The observance of these holidays highlighted the harmonious blend of spirituality and tourism in Pattaya, as the city balanced its bustling nightlife with deep-rooted religious traditions.







































