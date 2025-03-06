New Pattaya City Police Chief reports to the Mayor and discusses key issues

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, on March 5, warmly welcomed and congratulated Pol. Col. Anek Srathongyu, the newly appointed Chief of Pattaya City Police Station, along with Pol. Lt. Col. Arut Sapanon, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation, and Pol. Lt. Col. Suchart Dusdee, Pattaya Police Station’s Inspector of Patrol, on their new roles. They met to report on their duties and discuss collaborative efforts to tackle key issues in Pattaya, such as traffic problems, rental cars, drug issues, and beachside gambling.

The meeting was also attended by Sonthaya Kunpluem, former Minister of Culture, and other Pattaya City officials, including the Deputy Mayor, Secretary to the Mayor, and City Council members, at Room 132, Pattaya City Hall. Together, they will work towards improving the city’s security and public welfare.



































