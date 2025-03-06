Revamping the iconic PATTAYA CITY sign on Pratumnak Hill after 20 years; see lighting schedule & viewing times here

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has officially unveiled the upgraded “PATTAYA CITY” LED sign, a landmark that has represented the city for over two decades. The renovation enhances its brightness, visibility, and modernity, making it a more striking symbol for both locals and tourists. The project aims to elevate the city’s image and provide an exciting new attraction for visitors.

Grand Lighting Demonstration at Bali Hai Pier

At Bali Hai Pier’s Blue Plaza, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet presided over the demonstration of the newly upgraded sign, showcasing its vibrant lighting effects. The demonstration drew significant interest from media and tourists, eager to witness the transformation.

The city had contracted A.T. Lighting Solutions Co., Ltd. for the project, which began on October 1 last year and was completed on February 27. The renovation of the PATTAYA CITY sign on Pratumnak Hill ensures that it remains a key attraction, reflecting the vibrant energy of Pattaya. The improved LED lighting system now offers customizable colors, changing to suit different festivals, events, and important occasions.







Lighting Schedule & Viewing Times

The upgraded PATTAYA CITY sign will be illuminated daily from 6:30 PM to 4:00 AM, with adjustments based on weather conditions. The lighting shows will follow this schedule:

Monday – Thursday: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Friday – Sunday: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM & 9:00 PM – 10:00 PM

As excitement builds around the revamped landmark, locals and tourists have voiced their opinions, calling for other upgrades as well.

“Can we also upgrade the Walking Street sign? It’s one of Pattaya’s most famous attractions!”

“Why not hold a design contest for the new sign? Something futuristic and unique!”

“Let’s make it a 3D interactive sign—imagine the Pattaya Mayor greeting tourists from the hill!”



“Finally! It was always blurry in photos before. Now it’ll stand out!”

“How much is this renovation costing? Curious about the budget.”

“Great update! Now let’s modernize the Walking Street sign too—make it WOW!”

“Anyone who doesn’t check in here is seriously missing out!”

“Is the area open for visits yet? You can visit every day!”

With this upgrade, the PATTAYA CITY sign has become even more of a must-visit spot, attracting visitors both day and night. Many are now eagerly awaiting an official announcement about the Walking Street sign, hoping for a state-of-the-art transformation to match the city’s vibrant nightlife scene.































