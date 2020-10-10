New navy commander saluted in Sattahip

The Sattahip Naval Base saluted the Royal Thai Navy’s new commander in chief with a 19-gun salute.

Adm. Chatchai Sriworakan visited the base Oct. 8 following his ascension a week earlier to the navy’s top job. After laying out his policies and philosophy to the sailors from the deck of the HTMS Chakri Naruebet, the HTMS Bangpakong fired off the salute.







New Royal Thai Fleet commander Adm. Suttinan Samanruk also brought sailors from all the divisions and departments under the base’s jurisdiction for a ceremonial “report for duty.”

Chatchai stressed the importance of the Sattahip base in maintaining national sovereignty, protecting national resources, and helping people during disasters.

“I would like everyone to do their duties with honesty, diligence and cooperation to improve the capabilities of navy,” he said.











