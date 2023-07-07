New Khopai community center opens, promoting health and safety

A new service center was inaugurated recently at the Khopai community office near Krua Sangkaew. The event was attended by Council Member Nikhom Sangkaew, community chairman Wirat Joidinda, secretary Kanthana Pornchai, and other community representatives.







The center offers health-related activities such as diabetes and blood pressure screenings, health check-ups, and preliminary medication. These services, along with guidance on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, will be available every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Community Health Association in Khopai Soi 4/7. The previous location, Soi Khopai 12, had been providing these services for the past 17 years.







In addition to the health services, the center provides advice to the public regarding daily life practices, with a focus on adequate food intake and proper medication. The initiative aims to raise awareness among the public, particularly in preventing online scams.

















