New Catholic Church opens in Sriracha

A religious service was held Sunday, Oct. 20 to celebrate the opening of the new St. James Catholic Church at Maryvit School in Bowin, Sriracha.

Bishop Silvio Siripong Charatsri, the Bishop of Chantaburi, celebrated mass at the opening of the 41st church named St. James Catholic Church in memory of Bishop Giacomo Luigi Cheng, the 1st Thai Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Chanthaburi and in celebration of Catholic Laity Day of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Chanthaburi.

A special lecture was given to celebrate 75 years of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Chanthaburi.

After Mass, a ribbon ceremony was officially held.