Need to leave Pattaya? Good reason, documents needed

Pattaya residents can still leave the province, but need to have a good reason and documents proving it.

Surapong Tanomwong, head of the Pattaya complaint center, said July 23 that interprovincial travel is not illegal, but highly discouraged under current Emergency Decree orders.







There are only three valid reasons for leaving Chonburi during the current coronavirus crisis: to deliver food, medicine or other necessities; for medical appointments, and for Covid-19 vaccination appointments.

Other reasons, such as visiting embassies or leaving the country from Suvarnabhumi International Airport, also are allowed, but should be backed up by appointment slips or plane tickets, he said.

In order to travel between provinces, Pattaya residents should fill out a request form online at Covid-19.in.th. For those without smartphones or internet access, applications can be completed at Pattaya City Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

The online form will generate a QR code that can be saved and scanned at highway checkpoints. Those who fail to obtain a QR code or an approved and stamped application may have to complete a form at a checkpoint, causing travel delays.

Anyone thinking of leaving Chonburi for another province not under lockdown or without a valid reason could face arrest under the Emergency Decree.































