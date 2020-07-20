Navy seizes illegal diesel-fuel tanker off Pattaya

The Royal Thai Navy impounded a Thai oil tanker carrying 100,000 liters of illegal diesel fuel.

Four crewmembers were arrested July 19 when the ship was stopped about 12 nautical miles from Koh Phai in Pattaya’s Far Islands and were held at the Sattahip Naval Base.

The ship’s captain, Pisit Kankhom, 50, said he was transporting the diesel from Samut Prakan and that the ship had been painted to resemble a navy tanker to avoid detection.







The diesel had not been taxed by the Excise Office. Navy officials said it was the sixth such illegal shipment intercepted this year with more than a half-million liters of fuel worth 20 million baht seized.















