Navy rescues 4 cats from sinking fishing boat

Navy sailors rescued four cats stuck on a sinking fishing boat after its crew had already been taken to safety in Satun.

An Air and Coastal Defense Command patrol boat had rescued eight crewmembers from the Pamornsinnava 10 after it caught fire March 4 off Koh Adang and transferred the fishermen to another boat when one sailor heard cats crying on the sinking boat.













Perched on the bow of the boat, with only about three meters of the vessel still above water, were four felines, all mewing for help.

The navy speedboat pulled alongside what was left of the Pamornsinnava and pulled the scared kitties off, one by one, sinking their claws in the back of the sailors as they swam between boats.

The sailors said they’ve dealt with animals before, but usually just large snakes that slithered into people’s homes. This time they will keep the cats, feeding them the fish they had become accustomed to eating on the fishing boat.





















