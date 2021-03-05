Chonburi fisherman arrested for rape of 14-year-old

A Chonburi fisherman was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Muang District, but claims he was set up.

Kiatnarong Romputtasardsana, 39, was detained by pedestrians near the Chonburi Chalermprakiat Museum in Angsila March 4 and held until police arrived.







The girl told police she was waiting for her boyfriend by the museum when Kiatnarong grabbed and hit her, then sexually assaulted her. She escaped, jumped on her motorbike and drove for help. Those coming to her aid returned to the museum where the fisherman was lingering.

Kiatnarong claims there was no rape and that the young girl was framing him.











