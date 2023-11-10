Naked Russian tourist goes berserk in Naklua neighbourhood

PATTAYA, Thailand – Local authorities swiftly responded to distress calls on the evening of November 7, as a Russian male tourist in his 30s, found in a state of undress, faced accusations of harassing and assaulting residents in the Naklua 16 neighbourhood.







Eyewitnesses reported the disturbance, describing the foreign tourist’s aggressive behavior and attempts to assault people in the vicinity. Security personnel subdue and restrained the burly Russian tourist before transferring him to a local hospital for medical evaluation and necessary treatment. The nature and extent of injuries sustained by both the suspect and any victims were not reported.







The police are conducting thorough investigations to determine the full details of the incident and to gather evidence. It remains unclear whether the tourist was under the influence of substances or if there were other factors contributing to his aggressive behaviour.



























