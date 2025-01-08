Na Jomtien Mayor inspects beach area after luxury camping and chair setup causes concern

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Mayor of Na Jomtien, Ms. Rapiphan Rattanliam, visited the Na Jomtien Beach area after concerns arose about luxury camping setups and ornate chairs being placed on the beach, with lighting and decorations attracting attention. The beach, which is a popular tourist spot, had been used by several vendors who set up tables and chairs with beautiful lighting to attract tourists, disregarding regulations that prohibit commercial activities on the beach.

The local community had questioned who allowed the camping and chair setups, and after investigating, the authorities confirmed that no shops had been set up, and all items had been removed following the news coverage. While the local authorities have been monitoring the area regularly, they have acknowledged limitations due to insufficient staff and budget, which has made it difficult to enforce regulations consistently after business hours.



The Na Jomtien municipality is committed to strengthening enforcement of beach area regulations to prevent unauthorized use. The mayor mentioned that from now on, there will be stricter supervision to ensure the beach remains a public space for all visitors, free from unauthorized commercial activities.

Violators will be warned twice, and repeat offenders will face penalties. The authorities will work with Pattaya City to transform Na Jomtien Beach into a relaxing and welcoming space for tourists of all ages, encouraging them to enjoy the scenic, unspoiled beach environment without commercial disturbances.







































