NAKHON RATCHASIMA – Prime minister cheers up victims of shooting rampage at Maharaj Hospital, assuring the authorities have taken action by law and maintained the people’s safety





Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, Deputy Prime Minister/Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paojinda visited the injured victims of the shooting rampage at Maharaj Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital.

The prime minister said a total of 27 fatalities were reported including the lone gunman who was extra-judicially killed and 57 others were reportedly injured, 25 of whom have been allowed to return home. The government is taking responsibility for all medical expenses for those injured while medical teams form the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Mental Health are looking after mental health of the injured and relatives of the slain victims. The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security is also providing assistance for the victims.

The prime minister said he has followed the situation in which the gunman was heavily armed and held people hostage and instructed the authorities to maintain the people’s safety.

He thanked medical staff and nurses for fully handling the injured victims.





