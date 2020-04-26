MP on mercy mission crashes motorcycle near Pattaya

A Sattahip MP on a mercy mission to bring food to struggling constituents was hurt when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck and ended up in a ditch.







Satira Plukpraphan of the Palang Pracharath Party suffered a concussion and injuries to his left leg in the April 25 crash on Sukhumvit Road outside the BMW dealership in Najomtien.

Anusorn Onted, 30, said he was driving his Toyota Vigo to bring food to workers at the BMW showroom and didn’t look when he turned into the parking lot. Satira, driving a BMW big bike, had no time to stop and plowed into the side of the truck. Both vehicles skid and fell into a drainage canal.

Satira was on his way to deliver 500 salty-pork wraps to Sattahip residents suffering from the coronavirus shutdown.





