Chonburi tourism surges, generates over 15.9 billion baht in September

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Hotel Association Eastern Chapter convened a pivotal meeting on October 27 at The Bayview Hotel Pattaya, uniting key stakeholders to deliberate on essential tourism strategies influencing Pattaya’s dynamic landscape. Notable attendees included Sanphet Suphabawornsathien, President of THA (Eastern Chapter), Amphai Sakdanukuljit Slyvinski, Director of Tourism and Sports in Chonburi Province; Ratnachai Suthidechanai, representing the Central and Eastern regions from the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB); and Apichat Janhom, Director of Tourism and Sports for the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization.







Amphai delivered a comprehensive overview of tourism in Chonburi province during the meeting, underscoring a significant uptick in visitors in September 2023. The period witnessed an impressive 82.10% increase compared to the same period the previous year, with a diverse visitor profile comprising 10,288,248 Thai visitors and 6,990,077 international visitors, generating a total revenue exceeding THB 15,905.09 billion.







While the overall improvement in the tourism sector in September 2023 compared favorably to the same period last year, a marginal decline was observed compared to the previous month. This dip was attributed to the absence of extended public holidays seen in preceding months. Noteworthy nationalities among international tourists arriving in Chonburi province included visitors from India, Vietnam, Russia, China, and South Korea.







Responding to the evolving tourism dynamics, the Thai Hotel Association is actively advocating for strategic initiatives. Discussions centered on the extension of operating hours for entertainment venues and diverse marketing efforts to attract tourists from new markets. The association posits that these measures, combined with the promotion of Pattaya’s vibrant nightlife and the diversification of tourism sources, can play a pivotal role in further boosting the local economy.











