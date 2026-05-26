Motorcycle thief leaves clunker behind after stealing newer ride in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A devastated factory worker in Pattaya is pleading for help after a brazen motorcycle thief allegedly abandoned an old bike before calmly riding away with the victim’s newer Honda Forza in broad daylight, sparking fears of a repeat offender targeting the area. Kritsorn Artwong, 20, an employee at a herbal balm factory, filed a complaint after his green-and-black Honda Forza motorcycle, registered in Chachoengsao province, was stolen early Sunday morning outside worker accommodation near Soi Chaiyapruek 2 in Huay Yai. CCTV footage captured the suspect arriving at around 8:06 a.m. on a battered black Yamaha Nouvo motorcycle carrying bags, clothing and food containers under the seat. The young male suspect then parked beneath a tree, walked over to the victim’s newer motorcycle and rode off casually as if it belonged to him.







The abandoned Yamaha appeared old and nearly broken down, leading locals to suspect the thief may have stolen it elsewhere before searching for a better replacement in the neighborhood.

Kritsorn said a friend had briefly borrowed the bike earlier and accidentally left the remote key inside the storage compartment before parking it outside the residence. Believing the area was busy and safe during daylight hours, nobody expected a theft to occur.

“At first I thought my friend had taken the bike again, but after nobody knew where it was, I realized it had been stolen,” he said.



The victim reported the theft to Huay Yai Police Station, but said there has so far been little progress.

Kritsorn described the motorcycle as his first major purchase, saying he worked tirelessly to save enough money for it and is still paying monthly installments despite now having no vehicle to travel to work. Residents in the area expressed anger and frustration, saying previous crimes — including coin-operated vending machine break-ins — remain unsolved despite regular police patrols. Fearing the suspect could strike again and escape justice, locals have now offered a cash reward for information leading to the thief’s arrest and the return of the stolen motorcycle.

















































