Empty tables across Thailand as some restaurants edge toward ‘white flag’ moment

PATTAYA, Thailand – A barbecue buffet restaurant in the Rangsit area of Bangkok has struck an emotional chord across social media after revealing that not a single customer entered the restaurant during an entire night of business, reflecting the growing pressure facing Thailand’s struggling food and beverage industry. The Facebook page of “Thang Ngoen Mookata” shared photos from the silent restaurant on the night of May 25, showing empty tables, idle staff and a dining area without a single occupied seat.







“This isn’t content,” the restaurant wrote in a heartfelt post. “We’re giving this the title of the hardest day since opening the shop. If it’s going to be this quiet, maybe we should just close the restaurant and take the staff on vacation for 10-20 days,” the owner joked dryly. The owner later admitted that at first they thought they were the only person feeling stressed about the situation — until checking the security cameras and noticing employees standing outside the restaurant, anxiously watching the road and hoping customers would arrive.

“When the restaurant is busy, the staff always say they hope it stays packed forever because it’s fun,” the owner wrote. “This time everyone was confused. The staff were worried too.”



The post quickly drew thousands of reactions from people across Thailand, with many offering encouragement and others promising to visit and support the restaurant. Fellow restaurant owners also joined the discussion, saying many eateries are experiencing the same painful slowdown amid weak consumer spending and ongoing economic uncertainty. Some commenters noted that the slowdown is not limited to Bangkok alone, but is being felt in popular tourist destinations across the country as well — including areas like Pattaya, where local workers and lower-income groups often have less disposable income toward the end of the month, even in well-known nightlife and dining districts.







For many small business operators, the fight to survive is beginning to feel like surrender. Several commenters admitted that restaurant owners are already close to “raising the white flag” as rising costs, falling customer traffic and shrinking spending power continue squeezing businesses nationwide. The story has become a symbol of the difficult reality now facing many of Thailand’s restaurants — where even popular venues can suddenly find themselves serving empty tables on what should have been a normal evening.

















































