Motorbike crash on Pattaya Beach Road leaves one injured

By Pattaya Mail
0
540
Pattaya municipal officers assess the injured motorcyclist after a collision near the entrance to Soi Pattaya 13/4, as traffic was temporarily slowed along Beach Road.

PATTAYA, Thailand – A motorcycle accident on Pattaya Beach Road left one man injured on the afternoon of January 25, prompting emergency response from local authorities and rescue workers.

The collision occurred near the entrance of Soi Pattaya 13/4, where a motorcycle reportedly sideswiped a passenger car during a traffic inspection by Pattaya municipal officers. The impact caused the motorcyclist to fall and sustain injuries.

The injured man complained of severe back pain and was unable to move. Pattaya municipal officers quickly coordinated with rescue personnel from the Sawang Boriboon, who provided first aid at the scene. The victim was later transported to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital for further medical treatment. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.


Rescue medics from the Sawang Boriboon arrive at the scene to provide first aid to the injured man, who complained of severe back pain and was unable to move.

The injured motorcyclist is transferred by ambulance to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital for further medical treatment following the Beach Road accident.















RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR